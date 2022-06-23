Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.81% to Settle at $104.27 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.92 per barrel, or 1.81% to $104.27 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $6.38 or 5.77% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022
--Down seven of the past 10 sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Off 15.71% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 67.31% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 42.25% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 37.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 28.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 9.07%
--Year-to-date it is up $29.06 or 38.64%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-23-22 1501ET