Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.30 per barrel, or 1.82% to $70.04 this week

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down $12.48 or 15.12% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today it is down 83.00 cents or 1.17%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $3.67 or 4.98% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Off 42.64% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 4.94% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 36.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 4.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 51.79% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.78%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.22 or 12.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-12-23 1457ET