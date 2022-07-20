Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.88% to Settle at $102.26 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.96 per barrel, or 1.88% to $102.26 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 17.33% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.09% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 45.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.62% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.05 or 35.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

07-20-22 1502ET