WTI
Delayed  -  03:41 2022-07-20 pm EDT
100.10 USD   -0.17%
03:49pEXCLUSIVE-SHELL PLACES U.S. GULF OF MEXICO ASSETS UP FOR SALE : sources
RE
03:43pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Wednesday Gains but Crude Oil Resumes Skid
MT
03:36pMexican president shrugs off U.S. energy complaint, plays song in defiance
RE
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.88% to Settle at $102.26 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.96 per barrel, or 1.88% to $102.26 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 17.33% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.09% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 45.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.62% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.05 or 35.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1502ET

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish