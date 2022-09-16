Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.94% This Week to Settle at $85.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost $1.68 per barrel, or 1.94% to $85.11 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $7.95 or 8.54% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 1.00 cents or 0.01%

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 31.20% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.80% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 18.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.42% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.90 or 13.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1506ET