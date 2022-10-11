Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $89.35 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $1.78 per barrel, or 1.95% to $89.35 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.29 or 3.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 27.77% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.27% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 10.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.14 or 18.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1500ET