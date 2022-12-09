Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 11.20% This Week to Settle at $71.02 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $8.96 per barrel, or 11.20% to $71.02 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 44.00 cents or 0.62%

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $10.20 or 12.56% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 42.59% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down 0.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 51.12% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.83%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.19 or 5.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1516ET