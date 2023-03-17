Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 12.96% This Week to Settle at $66.74 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $9.94 per barrel, or 12.96% to $66.74 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $12.94 or 16.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down $1.61 or 2.36%

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 45.34% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Down 36.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.23% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 54.06% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 13.38%

--Year-to-date it is down $13.52 or 16.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1512ET