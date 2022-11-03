Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.03% to Settle at $88.17 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.83 per barrel, or 2.03% to $88.17 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 28.72% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.47% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.31% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $12.96 or 17.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

