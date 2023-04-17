Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $1.69 per barrel, or 2.05% to $80.83 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 33.81% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 21.11% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 25.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.92% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 21.11% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.37% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 57.00 cents or 0.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1501ET