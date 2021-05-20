Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.07% to Settle at $62.05 -- Data Talk

05/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.31 per barrel, or 2.07% to $62.05 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $4.22 or 6.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 26, 2021

--Off 6.37% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 89.12% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Rose 82.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 30.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.53 or 27.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.07% to Settle at $62.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:51pUPDATE : Crude Oil Drops on Reports Iran and the United States Near Agreement on..
MT
02:40pJune WTI Crude Contract Expires Down US$1.31; Ends at US$62.05 per Barrel. Ju..
MT
01:30pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sliding as Commodity Prices Continue Falling
MT
01:03pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration
DJ
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rise as Technology, Communication Services Lead Charge..
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed, US Stocks Advance Amid Lower Yields..
MT
12:44pSHAMARAN PETROLEUM  : Reports March 2021 Payments Received
MT
11:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Bad Performance for Oil ETFs
TI
11:38aOPEC says IEA net-zero pathway could add to oil-price volatility
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish