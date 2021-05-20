Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.07% to Settle at $62.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.31 per barrel, or 2.07% to $62.05 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $4.22 or 6.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 26, 2021

--Off 6.37% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 89.12% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Rose 82.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 30.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.53 or 27.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-21 1500ET