Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.11% to Settle at $61.35 -- Data Talk

04/21/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for June (new front month) delivery lost $1.32 per barrel, or 2.11% to $61.35 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 397.16% from its 52-week low of $12.34 hit Tuesday, April 28, 2020

--Rose 345.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.17% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 28.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.83 or 26.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1501ET

