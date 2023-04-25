Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $1.69 per barrel, or 2.15% to $77.07 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 36.88% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 15.48% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 24.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 15.48% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 46.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.85%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.19 or 3.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1503ET