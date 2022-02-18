Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.18% This Week to Settle at $91.07 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost $2.03 per barrel, or 2.18% to $91.07 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Snaps a eight week winning streak

--Today it is down 69.00 cents or 0.75%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.59 or 2.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 4.60% from its 52-week high of $95.46 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 57.67% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 53.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $95.46 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 19.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.32% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.86 or 21.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1504ET