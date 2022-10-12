Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.33% to Settle at $87.27 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $2.08 per barrel, or 2.33% to $87.27 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $5.37 or 5.80% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 29.45% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.09% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 8.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.93% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.06 or 16.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1501ET