Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.38% to Settle at $73.37 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.79 per barrel, or 2.38% to $73.37 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.86 or 2.47% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 2.47% from its 52-week high of $75.23 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 105.00% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.23 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 54.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.85 or 51.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1458ET