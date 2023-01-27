Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.40% This Week to Settle at $79.68 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery lost $1.96 per barrel, or 2.40% to $79.68 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down $1.33 or 1.64%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 35.59% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.19% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.16% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 58.00 cents or 0.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1504ET