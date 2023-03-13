Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.45% to Settle at $74.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $1.88 per barrel, or 2.45% to $74.80 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 38.74% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 5.32% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 27.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.36% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 48.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.92%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.46 or 6.80%

