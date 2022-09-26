Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.58% to Settle at $76.71 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $2.03 per barrel, or 2.58% to $76.71 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $6.78 or 8.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.99% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.99% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 1.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 47.20% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 14.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.50 or 1.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

