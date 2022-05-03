Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.62% to Settle at $102.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $2.76 per barrel, or 2.62% to $102.41 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 17.21% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.04% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 55.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $27.20 or 36.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

