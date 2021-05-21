Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July (new front month) delivery lost $1.78 per barrel, or 2.72% to $63.58 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up $1.64 or 2.65%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 4.06% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 93.78% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Rose 91.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 33.52% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is unchanged

--Year-to-date it is up $15.06 or 31.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

