Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July (new front month) delivery lost $1.78 per barrel, or 2.72% to $63.58 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2021
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today it is up $1.64 or 2.65%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 14, 2021
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 4.06% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021
--Up 93.78% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020
--Rose 91.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021
--Up 33.52% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 56.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is unchanged
--Year-to-date it is up $15.06 or 31.04%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-21-21 1510ET