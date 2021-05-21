Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk

05/21/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for July (new front month) delivery lost $1.78 per barrel, or 2.72% to $63.58 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up $1.64 or 2.65%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 4.06% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 93.78% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Rose 91.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 33.52% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is unchanged

--Year-to-date it is up $15.06 or 31.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 1510ET

All news about WTI
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pU.S. District Court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline can remain open
RE
03:01pU.s. district court denies native american tribes' permanent injunction reque..
RE
02:45pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Bounces Up Following Three Days of Losses on Iran Supply ..
MT
02:38pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$1.64; Settles at US$63.58 per Barrel
MT
01:22pTESLA  : Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub
RE
01:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon, Buoyed by Higher Crude Oi..
MT
01:04pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pSTREET COLOR : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pStocks Mixed Midday Friday as Tech Sector Fails to Extend Rebound
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish