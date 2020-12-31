Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 20.54% This Year to Settle at $48.52 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost $12.54 per barrel, or 20.54% to $48.52 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up $8.30 or 20.64%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the second quarter of 2020

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up $28.04 or 136.91% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter gain since the first quarter of 2011

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up $3.18 or 7.01%

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up $12.73 or 35.57% over the last two months

--Largest two month net and percentage gain since June 2020

--Up six of the past eight months

--This week it is up 29.00 cents or 0.60%

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 12.00 cents or 0.25%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 90.00 cents or 1.89% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

--Off 23.31% from its 52-week high of $63.27 hit Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Down 20.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.31% from its 2020 settlement high of $63.27 hit Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Off 66.60% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1506ET