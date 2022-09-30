Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 24.84% This Quarter to Settle at $79.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $26.27 per barrel, or 24.84% to $79.49 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a nine quarter winning streak

--This month it is down $10.06 or 11.23%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $35.18 or 30.68% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since April 2020

--Largest four month percentage decline since May 2020

--Longest losing streak since April 2020 when the market fell for four straight months

--This week it is up 75.00 cents or 0.95%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.74 or 2.14%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.66 or 3.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 35.74% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $4.28 or 5.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

