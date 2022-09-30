Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:41 2022-09-30 pm EDT
79.77 USD   -2.37%
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
03:43pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 23.39% This Quarter to Settle at $87.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 24.84% This Quarter to Settle at $79.49 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $26.27 per barrel, or 24.84% to $79.49 this quarter


--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a nine quarter winning streak

--This month it is down $10.06 or 11.23%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $35.18 or 30.68% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since April 2020

--Largest four month percentage decline since May 2020

--Longest losing streak since April 2020 when the market fell for four straight months

--This week it is up 75.00 cents or 0.95%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.74 or 2.14%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.66 or 3.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 35.74% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $4.28 or 5.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1509ET

All news about WTI
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
03:43pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 23.39% This Quarter to Settle at $87.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 32.25% This Quarter to Settle at $2.4726 -- Data T..
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 13.58% This Quarter to Settle at $3.3690 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 24.84% This Quarter to Settle at $79.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pEcuador economic growth slows to 1.7% in second quarter
RE
02:56pTenth Avenue Petroleum Closes C$0.76-Million Purchase of Alberta Oil and Gas Properties
MT
02:44pWhite House to meet oil industry over Hurricane Ian price-gouging concerns
RE
02:42pPhillips 66 withdraws offshore Texas Gulf Coast oil-export terminal permit, will reappl..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral