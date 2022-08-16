Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $2.88 per barrel, or 3.22% to $86.53 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $7.81 or 8.28% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 30.05% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.85% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 29.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.32 or 15.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1500ET