WTI
Delayed  -  02:54 2022-08-16 pm EDT
86.08 USD   -2.30%
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.73% to Settle at $2.9007 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.16% to Settle at $3.4802 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $2.88 per barrel, or 3.22% to $86.53 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $7.81 or 8.28% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 30.05% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.85% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 29.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.32 or 15.05%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.73% to Settle at $2.9007 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.16% to Settle at $3.4802 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pBrent crude futures settle at $92.34/bbl, lowest settle since fe…
RE
02:36pCrude Oil Trades To a Six Month Low, Natural Gas Testing the 14 Year High, notes Robert..
MT
01:51pBrent crude futures fall $3 per barrel to session low of $92.10/…
RE
01:46pAfter U.S. climate bill win, environmental groups turn to permit reform
RE
01:34pColombia economy grew 12.6% in second quarter, beating expectations
RE
01:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Paring Early Declines; Crude Oil Continues Retreat
MT
01:29pOil prices extend losses, wti falls over $3 to session low of $8…
RE
More news
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral