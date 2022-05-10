Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.23% to Settle at $99.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $3.33 per barrel, or 3.23% to $99.76 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $10.01 or 9.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 19.35% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 60.77% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 52.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.34% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.55 or 32.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1502ET