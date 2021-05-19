Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.25% to Settle at $63.36 -- Data Talk

05/19/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $2.13 per barrel, or 3.25% to $63.36 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.91 or 4.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Off 4.39% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 93.11% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Rose 89.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.39% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021

--Up 33.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.39% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.35%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.84 or 30.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:05pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 19
MT
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.25% to Settle at $63.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Falls 3.3% on Expectations Iran Sanctions May Soon Be Lif..
MT
02:36pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$2.13; Settles at US$63.36 per Barrel
MT
01:48pCrude Inventories Recover After Two Straight Weekly Declines While Prices Fal..
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop Ahead of Fed Minutes..
MT
12:52pStocks Fall Midday Ahead of Fed Minutes; Crypto Stocks Hit as Bitcoin Plunges
MT
12:49pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Gran Tierra Energy
MT
12:39pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Falls Midday Ahead of Fed Minutes; Crypto Stocks Hit..
MT
12:35pU.S. wheat, corn, soybeans plunge on fund selling
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish