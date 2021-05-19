Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.25% to Settle at $63.36 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $2.13 per barrel, or 3.25% to $63.36 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 13, 2021
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $2.91 or 4.39% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 23, 2021
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 27, 2021
--Off 4.39% from its 52-week high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021
--Up 93.11% from its 52-week low of $32.81 hit Wednesday, May 27, 2020
--Rose 89.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.39% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.27 hit Monday, May 17, 2021
--Up 33.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 56.39% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 0.35%
--Year-to-date it is up $14.84 or 30.59%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
05-19-21 1502ET