Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.36% This Week to Settle at $104.79 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $3.64 per barrel, or 3.36% to $104.79 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $2.06 or 2.01%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $6.26 or 6.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 15.29% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 68.15% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.88% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.58 or 39.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1500ET