Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.42% to Settle at $68.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $2.41 per barrel, or 3.42% to $68.15 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $5.80 or 7.84% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.44% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 90.42% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 61.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 43.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.09% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $19.63 or 40.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 1505ET