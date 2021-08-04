Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.42% to Settle at $68.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $2.41 per barrel, or 3.42% to $68.15 today
--Down for three consecutive sessions
--Down $5.80 or 7.84% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 9.44% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 90.42% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 61.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 43.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 53.09% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $19.63 or 40.46%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-04-21 1505ET