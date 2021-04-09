Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.47% This Week to Settle at $59.32 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $2.13 per barrel, or 3.47% to $59.32 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 28.00 cents or 0.47%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 45.00 cents or 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 160.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.24% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 24.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 59.17% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.80 or 22.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

