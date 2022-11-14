Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.47% to Settle at $85.87 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery lost $3.09 per barrel, or 3.47% to $85.87 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 30.58% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.96% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 6.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.66 or 14.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

