Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.48% to Settle at $74.25 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.68 per barrel, or 3.48% to $74.25 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $6.97 or 8.58% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Off 39.98% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.82% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 3.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 48.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 96.00 cents or 1.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1457ET