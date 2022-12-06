Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:50 2022-12-06 pm EST
74.43 USD   -3.84%
03:01pG7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.81% to Settle at $2.9155 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.40% to Settle at $2.1491 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.48% to Settle at $74.25 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.68 per barrel, or 3.48% to $74.25 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $6.97 or 8.58% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Off 39.98% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.82% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 3.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 48.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 96.00 cents or 1.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1457ET

All news about WTI
03:01pG7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.81% to Settle at $2.9155 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.40% to Settle at $2.1491 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.48% to Settle at $74.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Closes at a 2022 Low on Demand Worries
MT
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:36pJanuary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$2.68; Settles at US$74.25 per Barrel, Low..
MT
02:21pGhana's external bonds still attractive - Morgan Stanley
RE
01:55pExclusive-Shale oil producer Continental Resources names Doug Lawler as CEO
RE
01:50pColumn-2023 market predictions - when the outrageou..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish