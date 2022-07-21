Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.53% to Settle at $96.35 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. (new front month) delivery lost $3.53 per barrel, or 3.53% to $96.35 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.11% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.61% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 33.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.68% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.14 or 28.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1501ET