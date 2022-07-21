Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:35 2022-07-21 pm EDT
96.26 USD   -3.23%
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Above Intraday Lows
MT
03:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.86% to Settle at $103.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.53% to Settle at $96.35 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. (new front month) delivery lost $3.53 per barrel, or 3.53% to $96.35 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.11% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.61% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 33.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.68% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.14 or 28.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Above Intraday Lows
MT
03:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.86% to Settle at $103.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.84% to Settle at $3.1495 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.39% to Settle at $3.5903 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.53% to Settle at $96.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pWTI Crude Oil Drops 3.5% on Weaker US Gasoline Demand, New Supply and Recession Worries
MT
02:45pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Doen US$3.53; Settles at US$96.35 per Barrel
MT
02:31pNigeria petrol subsidy seen nearly 70% higher at $16.2 bln next year
RE
01:32pEquities Choppy Midday While Treasury Yields Fall With Crude Oil
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish