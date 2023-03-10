Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:26:20 2023-03-10 pm EST
76.50 USD   +1.27%
03:37pICE Closing Review: Canola Closes Out Week With More Losses
DJ
03:36pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:21pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly drop since September as stocks fall
RE
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.77% This Week to Settle at $76.68 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $3.00 per barrel, or 3.77% to $76.68 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 96.00 cents or 1.27%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 37.20% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 29.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.05% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.27% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 47.22% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.58 or 4.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1500ET

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish