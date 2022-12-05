Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.81% to Settle at $76.93 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $3.05 per barrel, or 3.81% to $76.93 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.29 or 5.28% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Off 37.81% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of $68.23 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 10.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 47.05% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.72 or 2.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1458ET