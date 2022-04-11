Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/11 02:59:58 pm EDT
94.10 USD   -2.44%
03:05pConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.10% to Settle at $3.0031 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.50% to Settle at $3.2677 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.04% to Settle at $94.29 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $3.97 per barrel, or 4.04% to $94.29 today


--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Off 23.78% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.94% from its 52-week low of $59.70 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 57.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.10% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.08 or 25.37%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:05pConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.10% to Settle at $3.0031 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.50% to Settle at $3.2677 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.04% to Settle at $94.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:39pWTI Crude Oil Falls to a Six-Week Low as China's Covid-19 Crisis Dampens Demand
MT
02:34pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$3.97; Settles at US$94.29 per Barrel
MT
02:11pWarburg Pincus places RimRock Oil & Gas for sale - sources
RE
02:11pWarburg pincus puts gas producer rimrock oil & gas on sale - sou…
RE
01:35pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble as Crude Oil Slides
MT
12:32pRBC Previews This Week's February Manufacturing Sales in Canada
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish