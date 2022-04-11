Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.04% to Settle at $94.29 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $3.97 per barrel, or 4.04% to $94.29 today

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Off 23.78% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.94% from its 52-week low of $59.70 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 57.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.10% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.08 or 25.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

