WTI
Delayed  -  04/22 03:25:31 pm EDT
101.73 USD   -1.89%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.52% This Week to Settle at $106.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.26% This Week to Settle at $3.3050 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.17% This Week to Settle at $3.9386 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.05% This Week to Settle at $102.07 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $4.31 per barrel, or 4.05% to $102.07 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $1.72 or 1.66%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.87% from its 52-week low of $61.91 hit Monday, April 26, 2021

--Rose 64.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.75% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.86 or 35.71%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1510ET

