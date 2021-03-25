Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.28% to Settle at $58.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $2.62 per barrel, or 4.28% to $58.56 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 159.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.39% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 22.97% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 59.69% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.04 or 20.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

