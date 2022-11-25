Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.78% This Week to Settle at $76.28 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $3.83 per barrel, or 4.78% to $76.28 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $16.33 or 17.63% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Today it is down $1.66 or 2.13%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.67 or 5.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.33% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 47.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.07 or 1.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1406ET