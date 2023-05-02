Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $4.00 per barrel, or 5.29% to $71.66 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $5.12 or 6.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Off 41.32% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 30.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.93% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 7.37% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 50.68% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $8.60 or 10.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1502ET