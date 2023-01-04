Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 5.32% to Settle at $72.84 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost $4.09 per barrel, or 5.32% to $72.84 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $7.42 or 9.24% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Off 41.12% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 2.56% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Down 6.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Off 49.87% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is down $7.42 or 9.24%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-23 1459ET