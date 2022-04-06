Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 5.62% to Settle at $96.23 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 08:06pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $5.73 per barrel, or 5.62% to $96.23 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $7.05 or 6.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 22.21% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 62.22% from its 52-week low of $59.32 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 61.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $21.02 or 27.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1505ET

All news about WTI
08:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 5.22% to Settle at $101.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.75% to Settle at $3.0462 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.55% to Settle at $3.3452 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 5.62% to Settle at $96.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:06pMunich Re Says It Won't Insure East African Oil Pipeline
DJ
04:06pDaily Ethanol Production Takes Dive
DJ
02:02pU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Increase
DJ
08:08aElkem, Norsk Hydro and Altor Partner on Battery Materials Business
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish