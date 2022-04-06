Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 5.62% to Settle at $96.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $5.73 per barrel, or 5.62% to $96.23 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $7.05 or 6.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 22.21% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 62.22% from its 52-week low of $59.32 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 61.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.77% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $21.02 or 27.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1505ET