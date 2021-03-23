Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.17% to Settle at $57.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May (new front month) delivery lost $3.80 per barrel, or 6.17% to $57.76 today
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
--Off 12.60% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 140.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.60% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Up 21.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 60.25% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%
--Year-to-date it is up $9.24 or 19.04%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-23-21 1500ET