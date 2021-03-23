Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.17% to Settle at $57.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May (new front month) delivery lost $3.80 per barrel, or 6.17% to $57.76 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Off 12.60% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 140.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.60% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 21.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 60.25% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.24 or 19.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1500ET