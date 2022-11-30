Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.91% This Month to Settle at $80.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $5.98 per barrel, or 6.91% to $80.55 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--Today it is up $2.35 or 3.01%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.27 or 5.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 34.88% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.85% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.88% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.56% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $5.34 or 7.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1500ET