Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.91% This Month to Settle at $80.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery lost $5.98 per barrel, or 6.91% to $80.55 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2022
--Down five of the past six months
--Today it is up $2.35 or 3.01%
--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up $4.27 or 5.60% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
--Off 34.88% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 22.85% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 22.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 34.88% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 5.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 44.56% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $5.34 or 7.10%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
