Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.97% to Settle at $105.96 -- Data Talk

03/28/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $7.94 per barrel, or 6.97% to $105.96 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.66% from its 52-week low of $58.65 hit Monday, April 5, 2021

--Rose 72.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.07% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $30.75 or 40.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1457ET

