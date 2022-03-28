Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.97% to Settle at $105.96 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery lost $7.94 per barrel, or 6.97% to $105.96 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 18, 2022
--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 80.66% from its 52-week low of $58.65 hit Monday, April 5, 2021
--Rose 72.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 39.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 27.07% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 10.70%
--Year-to-date it is up $30.75 or 40.89%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-28-22 1457ET