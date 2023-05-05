Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery lost $5.44 per barrel, or 7.09% to $71.34 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $11.18 or 13.55% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Today it is up $2.78 or 4.05%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 41.58% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 35.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 6.89% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 50.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $8.92 or 11.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-05-23 1502ET