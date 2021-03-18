Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.12% to Settle at $60.00 -- Data Talk

03/18/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery lost $4.60 per barrel, or 7.12% to $60.00 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, April 20, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $6.02 or 9.12% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar decline since Wednesday, April 22, 2020

--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 2, 2021

--Off 9.21% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 137.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.21% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 26.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.70% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.48 or 23.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1504ET

