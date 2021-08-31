Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.37% This Month to Settle at $68.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost $5.45 per barrel, or 7.37% to $68.50 this month
--Largest one month net decline since March 2020
--Largest one month percentage decline since Oct. 2020
--Snaps a four month winning streak
--Today it is down 71.00 cents or 1.03%
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 8.97% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 91.39% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 60.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.97% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 43.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 52.85% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $19.98 or 41.18%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-31-21 1503ET