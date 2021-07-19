Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.51% to Settle at $66.42 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $5.39 per barrel, or 7.51% to $66.42 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, April 20, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Off 11.73% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 85.58% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 62.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.73% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 39.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.28% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.60%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.90 or 36.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

