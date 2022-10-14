Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.59% This Week to Settle at $85.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery lost $7.03 per barrel, or 7.59% to $85.61 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $3.50 or 3.93%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 30.79% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.56% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.40 or 13.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1457ET