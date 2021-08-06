Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.67% This Week to Settle at $68.28 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $5.67 per barrel, or 7.67% to $68.28 this week
--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 81.00 cents or 1.17%
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 9.26% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 90.78% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 65.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.26% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 43.39% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 53.00% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $19.76 or 40.73%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-06-21 1506ET