Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.67% This Week to Settle at $68.28 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery lost $5.67 per barrel, or 7.67% to $68.28 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 81.00 cents or 1.17%

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.26% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 90.78% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 65.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.26% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 43.39% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.00% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $19.76 or 40.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1506ET