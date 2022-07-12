Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.93% to Settle at $95.84 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $8.25 per barrel, or 7.93% to $95.84 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $8.95 or 8.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 22.52% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 53.79% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 27.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.04% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.63 or 27.43%

